PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Trading Down 23.5%

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s share price dropped 23.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $3.00, approximately 5,772,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 458% from the average daily volume of 1,034,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PDSB shares. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $4.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.45 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

The company has a market cap of $45.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). As a group, analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology Corporation will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 604.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 32,950 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers.

