PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

PEP traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $135.12. 3,301,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,723,014. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.46 and a 200-day moving average of $133.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

