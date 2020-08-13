Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Gap Down to $19.01

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.52, but opened at $19.01. Personalis shares last traded at $20.19, with a volume of 36,397 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Personalis from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $676.87 million, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 30.18% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Personalis news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se bought 77,797 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $1,009,805.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Personalis by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,570,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after buying an additional 530,936 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Personalis by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,512,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after buying an additional 477,674 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Personalis by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 523,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after buying an additional 278,443 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in Personalis by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 549,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 273,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Personalis by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 253,880 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Personalis Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

