Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 94,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,412,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,573,000 after buying an additional 587,393 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 99,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 55,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.95.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.17. The stock had a trading volume of 14,525,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,436,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $212.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

