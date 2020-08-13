Phantasma Hits 24 Hour Volume of $547,503.00 (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Kucoin. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $8.32 million and $547,503.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phantasma has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00055368 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,605.95 or 1.00584449 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000774 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00159468 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004758 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, Bitbns, Bilaxy, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.