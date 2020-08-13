Pivot Technology Solutions (TSE:PTG) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.98

Pivot Technology Solutions Inc (TSE:PTG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.98 and last traded at C$1.95, with a volume of 152803 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,109.21. The stock has a market cap of $69.91 million and a P/E ratio of 3.07.

Pivot Technology Solutions (TSE:PTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$376.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$400.44 million. Equities analysts predict that Pivot Technology Solutions Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc provides IT solutions to businesses, government, and education institutions, and healthcare organizations in North America and Europe. The company operates through ACS, ARC, ProSys, Sigma, and TeraMach segments. The ACS segment provides systems, storage, security, and networking solutions.

