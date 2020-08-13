Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Stock Price Down 25.5%

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)’s share price traded down 25.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.54, 2,052,689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 409% from the average session volume of 403,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 price objective on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pixelworks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.35.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXLW. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pixelworks by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 237,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Pixelworks by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Pixelworks by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pixelworks by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 175,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 88,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Pixelworks by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 386,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 145,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

