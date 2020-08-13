Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $78.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLXS. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Plexus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.76. 4,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,117. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.08. Plexus has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $86.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.45. Plexus had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $857.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plexus will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $1,681,240.00. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 5,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $362,685.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,958 shares of company stock worth $7,674,380 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Plexus by 25.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,462,000 after purchasing an additional 220,290 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,368,000 after acquiring an additional 32,239 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 15.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 716,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,076,000 after acquiring an additional 97,820 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 33.2% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 702,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,555,000 after acquiring an additional 174,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,192,000 after acquiring an additional 18,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

