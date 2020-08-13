Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Down to $10.63

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.77, but opened at $10.63. Plug Power shares last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 706,777 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Barclays downgraded Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 107.97%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Plug Power Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 657,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $3,304,720.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,965.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 35,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $178,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,172,417 shares of company stock valued at $32,172,720 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,423,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,080,000 after buying an additional 5,883,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Plug Power by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,707,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,234 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in Plug Power by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 6,027,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,276,000 after purchasing an additional 175,792 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Plug Power by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,861,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,013 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $32,922,000. 44.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

