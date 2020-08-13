Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PolarityTE, Inc. creates regenerative medicine and provides tissue engineering platform. It develops and obtains regulatory approval for technology which utilizes a patient’s own tissue substrates for regeneration of skin, bone, muscle, cartilage and nerves. The product pipeline comprises SkinTE, OsteoTE, AngioTE, MyoTE, CarteTE, AdiposeTE and NeuralTE. PolarityTE, Inc., formerly known as Majesco Entertainment Company, is headquatered in Salt lake City, Utah. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PTE. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Polarityte from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Friday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.96.

PTE stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,741. The firm has a market cap of $58.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. Polarityte has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. Polarityte had a negative return on equity of 179.96% and a negative net margin of 1,152.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. Research analysts predict that Polarityte will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Polarityte during the first quarter valued at $73,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Polarityte during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Polarityte by 57.1% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Polarityte by 42.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 22,963 shares during the period. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

