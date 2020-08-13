Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

Portman Ridge Finance has decreased its dividend by 46.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Portman Ridge Finance has a payout ratio of 120.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Portman Ridge Finance to earn $0.17 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 141.2%.

NASDAQ PTMN opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38. Portman Ridge Finance has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $55.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 91.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PTMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Portman Ridge Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Portman Ridge Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

