Portsmouth Square (OTCMKTS:PRSI) Trading Up 47.1%

Portsmouth Square Inc (OTCMKTS:PRSI)’s stock price shot up 47.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00, 115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.67.

Portsmouth Square (OTCMKTS:PRSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter. Portsmouth Square had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 1.20%.

Portsmouth Square, Inc, through its general and limited partnership interest in Justice Investors Limited Partnership, owns and operates a hotel under the Hilton brand in San Francisco, California. Its hotel property consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five-level underground parking garage.

