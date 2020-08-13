PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Shares Gap Up to $115.74

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $111.93, but opened at $115.74. PPG Industries shares last traded at $120.89, with a volume of 3,350,345 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPG. Argus raised their price target on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.08.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 12.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

