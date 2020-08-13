Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Trading Down 14.7% After Earnings Miss

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)’s share price was down 14.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $12.79 and last traded at $13.55, approximately 962,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 491% from the average daily volume of 162,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07).

PRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Prevail Therapeutics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 59.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after buying an additional 422,205 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,645,000. QVT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 99.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 104,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 492.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 63,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.32, a current ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average is $15.46. The company has a market cap of $469.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRVL)

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

