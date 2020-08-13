Princeton Capital (OTCMKTS:PIAC) Trading 33.3% Higher

Princeton Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:PIAC) shares traded up 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20, 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19.

About Princeton Capital (OTCMKTS:PIAC)

Princeton Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in the private equity investments. The firm specializes in making investments in form of middle market, mezzanine, first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, leverage buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalization, growth financing and debt financing investments.

