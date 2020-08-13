Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 188,481 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,595,926 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,481 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.61% of Intuit worth $472,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $306.59. 34,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.08 and a 200-day moving average of $278.51. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $314.73.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.06.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

