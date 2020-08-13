Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 235,826 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,185,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,826 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.0% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Facebook worth $1,177,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.90, for a total transaction of $1,759,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,448.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,397 shares of company stock worth $13,182,847 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.21.

FB stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $261.30. 816,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,763,848. The company has a market cap of $740.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $278.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

