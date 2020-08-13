Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,522,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,871 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of NextEra Energy worth $365,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 129.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $284.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,771. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $289.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $136.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Argus boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.47.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,500,020.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,749,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,924. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

