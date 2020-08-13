Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,184,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,149,763 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for approximately 1.2% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,354,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 44.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,737,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,214 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 50.0% during the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 8,700,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,220 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 21.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,308,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,524 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,700,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,940,000 after buying an additional 2,702,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,310,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,504,000 after buying an additional 2,364,140 shares during the last quarter. 39.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

BAM stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.26. 105,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,958. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $45.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $16.59 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 2.74%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.