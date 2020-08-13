Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 148,192 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 690,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,192 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.45% of BlackRock worth $375,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,748 shares of company stock worth $29,248,701. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $589.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,478. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $605.72. The stock has a market cap of $89.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $565.30 and its 200-day moving average is $512.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.17.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

