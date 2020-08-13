Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,665,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,882 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up about 1.0% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.88% of Equinix worth $1,169,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Equinix by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 16.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Equinix by 6.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,224,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in Equinix by 2.0% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equinix news, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total value of $41,378.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193 shares in the company, valued at $137,690.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.87, for a total transaction of $174,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,473,911.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,939. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $584.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $704.00 to $782.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $780.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $770.01. 11,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,991. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $477.87 and a 52 week high of $805.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $736.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $665.59. The company has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

