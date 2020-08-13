Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $384.99 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,434,636 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 262,509 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Intel worth $384,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BofA Securities cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,658,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.50. The company has a market cap of $207.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

