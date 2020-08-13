Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $396.96 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,332,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 229,495 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.44% of Verisk Analytics worth $396,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on VRSK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.64.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,965,569.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $190.72. 10,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.73. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $192.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.21.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

