Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $571.41 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,389,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429,690 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $571,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 34,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $83.58. The company had a trading volume of 427,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,463,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.70 and its 200-day moving average is $79.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

