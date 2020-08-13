Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $719.27 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,292,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,340 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co Inc comprises 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $719,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co Inc by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,821,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,419 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 11.2% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,187,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $332,981,000 after buying an additional 1,432,716 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 67.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,404,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $291,123,000 after buying an additional 4,974,443 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 13.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,410,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,798,000 after buying an additional 1,377,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the first quarter worth about $227,184,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,069. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 134.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.68 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $699,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $179,993,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

