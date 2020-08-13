Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $909.54 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826,536 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for approximately 0.8% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.73% of Autodesk worth $909,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $581,599,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 29.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,824,825 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,314,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,107 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 76.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,837,421 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $286,821,000 after acquiring an additional 797,089 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 22.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,023,409 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $628,054,000 after acquiring an additional 735,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,575,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $6.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $238.18. 63,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,837. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $251.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.00, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Autodesk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total transaction of $5,456,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,596,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,730 shares of company stock valued at $12,807,378. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

