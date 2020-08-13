Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 56,591 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 607,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,591 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $861,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spence Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL traded up $9.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,516.65. 63,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,840. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,587.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,025.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,488.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,377.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BofA Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.