Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,235,129 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 19.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,190,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,235,129 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $391,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 446.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 269,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,188,000 after purchasing an additional 130,089 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 654,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 56,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFO traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.66. 41,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.94. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.21.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 10.73%. IHS Markit’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,791,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 109,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,319,559.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INFO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.06.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

