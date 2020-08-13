Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,175 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,241,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.46% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $410,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $385.01. The stock had a trading volume of 14,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,046. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.77. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $407.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.98 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total transaction of $2,369,959.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,959.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total value of $4,329,761.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.83.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

