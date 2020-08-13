Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s 5th Largest Position

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC reduced its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,292 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 3.9% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $47,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,517 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,574,000 after acquiring an additional 600,867 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,769,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,647,000 after acquiring an additional 438,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.78. The company had a trading volume of 277,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,131,740. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.54. The stock has a market cap of $331.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $135.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In related news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,019,026.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 670,952 shares of company stock valued at $78,308,456 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

