Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.2% of TCF National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.59. 305,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,152,553. The firm has a market cap of $331.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.51. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $134.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 670,952 shares of company stock valued at $78,308,456. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

