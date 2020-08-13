Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Acquires New Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Novartis by 262.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Novartis by 46.4% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 37.8% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 80.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

Novartis stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.16. The stock had a trading volume of 33,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,316. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.71.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

