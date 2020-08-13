Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Acquires Shares of 530 iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $58.21. 8,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,197. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day moving average is $56.97. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.39 and a one year high of $58.92.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

