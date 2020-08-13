Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 47.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $253.69. 349,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,876,729. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $268.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.19 and a 200-day moving average of $215.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.72.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

