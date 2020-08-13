Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Buys Shares of 1,824 Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,916,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,226.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 69,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 64,572 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 135,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, TCF National Bank lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 289.2% during the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 55,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 41,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $832,514.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,123.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.61.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.22. The stock had a trading volume of 422,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,281,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.01. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

