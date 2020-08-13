Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $979,000 Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,775 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after buying an additional 4,423,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 112.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $548,877,000 after buying an additional 2,940,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $79,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.37.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.77. 381,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,128,102. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

