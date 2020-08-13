Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Makes New $69,000 Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 302 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,794,733,000 after buying an additional 723,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,748,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,627,657,000 after buying an additional 1,251,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,712,332 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,121,217,000 after buying an additional 1,205,780 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,397 shares of company stock worth $13,182,847. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $259.98. 663,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,763,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.61. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $278.89. The firm has a market cap of $740.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.21.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

