Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 157 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 46.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

NYSE ANTM traded down $2.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $280.95. 40,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $309.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.84 and a 200-day moving average of $266.33.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.50.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total value of $313,618.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $5,042,044.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,360 shares in the company, valued at $16,665,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,465 shares of company stock worth $5,667,815. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.