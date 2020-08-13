Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 31,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter worth $252,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 44,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter worth $688,000.

FSTA traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.23. The company had a trading volume of 943 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,312. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.44. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $38.70.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.