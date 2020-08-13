Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Takes Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 4.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in L3Harris by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris by 3.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its position in L3Harris by 10.7% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.40. The stock had a trading volume of 40,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.37. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.84.

In related news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

