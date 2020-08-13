Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Takes Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 4.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in L3Harris by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris by 3.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its position in L3Harris by 10.7% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.40. The stock had a trading volume of 40,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.37. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.71.
Several brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.84.
In related news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
L3Harris Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.
