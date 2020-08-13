ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PRQR has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,494. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $285.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a current ratio of 10.09.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.23. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 782.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 13,656 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 31,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 12,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

