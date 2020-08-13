ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) Trading Down 10.5%

ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) shares dropped 10.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $71.22 and last traded at $71.61, approximately 975,915 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 400% from the average daily volume of 195,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold during the second quarter worth $45,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold during the first quarter worth about $225,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold during the first quarter worth about $390,000.

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

