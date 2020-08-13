ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $8.91

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.76, but opened at $8.91. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 796,729 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.13.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXU. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.