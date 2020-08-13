Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network primarily in the United States. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on PTI. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Shares of PTI stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $70.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 47.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 21.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 824,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 144,631 shares during the last quarter. 21.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.

