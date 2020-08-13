Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PRTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Prothena from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.80.

Shares of Prothena stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,013. The company has a market capitalization of $498.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38. Prothena has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 21.05, a quick ratio of 21.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.02). Prothena had a negative net margin of 11,399.37% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prothena will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prothena by 1,429.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Prothena by 178.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Stevard LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

