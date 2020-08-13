PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PTC from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.18.

PTC traded up $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PTC has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $89.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 117.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.11.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.22 million. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PTC will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,294,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,715,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $145,429.08. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,167 shares of company stock worth $1,478,344. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in PTC by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in PTC by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in PTC by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

