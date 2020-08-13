Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $186.28 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 743,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.1% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $186,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Home Depot by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD stock traded up $7.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.48. 227,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,377,806. The company has a market capitalization of $295.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $279.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.77.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.87.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.