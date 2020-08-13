RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Posts Earnings Results

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. RADCOM updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of RADCOM stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 87,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,706. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $131.58 million, a PE ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 0.66. RADCOM has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDCM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of RADCOM in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

