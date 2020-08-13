RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of RadNet from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RadNet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of RadNet from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RadNet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.25.

RDNT stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $17.68. 3,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,559. RadNet has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $900.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.11 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.28. RadNet had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RadNet will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $172,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 537,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,295,432.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $77,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,193,923.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in RadNet by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in RadNet by 71.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

