Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 10,295 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 1,212.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 236.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 310.0% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 82.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 58.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TIF shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.76.

NYSE:TIF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.90. 43,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.64 and a 200 day moving average of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $78.60 and a 1-year high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.74). Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

